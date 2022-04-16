Bishop Dr Peter Paul leads Easter Vigil ceremony at Rosario Cathedral

Mangaluru: Easter celebrations commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, began with Easter Vigil Mass at Rosario Cathedral here on Saturday, April 16 evening.

Christians across the diocese congregated in churches to celebrate this joyful feast with lots of fervour and devotion. Bishop of Mangalore Dr Peter Paul Saldanha led the ceremony starting from the blessing of the Pascal candle which signifies the victory of light over darkness. He also blessed the fire and holy water before the Holy Eucharist began.

In his homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha called on the faithful to learn how to “enter the mystery” of Easter, the commemoration of the Christian belief that Jesus rose from the dead, three days after his crucifixion.