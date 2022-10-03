Bishop Dr Peter Saldanha felicitates Ex-Chief Minister of Goa Francisco Sardinha

Mangaluru: Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha felicitated Mr Francisco Sardinha Ex-Chief Minister of Goa and Member of Parliament, South Goa Lok Sabha Constituency on behalf of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, at Bishop’s house here on October 3.

Catholic Sabha President Stany Lobo welcomed Sardinha and appreciated the good work rendered to the community. He also thanked him for his help in renewing the RNI Licence of Amcho Sandesh Monthly magazine published by Catholic Sabha.

Bishop Dr Saldanha appreciated his long-term services to society in various capacities such as Member of Legislative Assembly, Speaker, Chief Minister and Member of Parliament. Sardinha wholeheartedly thanked Bishop and Catholic Sabha for the felicitation and assured his assistance in future.

Catholic Sabha Spiritual Director Dr J B Saldanha and PRO of Mangalore Diocese Roy Castelino, Editor of Amcho Sandesh Wilfred Lobo, National Executive Member of Association of Small Industries in India (representing Goa State) Dolphy Prashanth D’Souza Bantwal, Catholic Sabha General Secretary Noreen Pinto, Treasurer Alphonse Fernandes and Joint Secretary Lavina D’Souza were present.

Francisco Sardinha is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress party and has won 6 times as MLA from Curtorim assembly and 4 times as Lok Sabha MP from South Goa constituency.

