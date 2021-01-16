Spread the love



















Bishop Dr Peter Saldanha Releases Book of St Joseph in Konkani

Mangaluru: Pope Francis has declared the year of St Joseph from December 8, 2020, to December 8, 2021. On this occasion, he has given the apostolic letter ‘Patris Cordae’, which consists of St Joseph’s qualities.

Mangala Jyothi Publications of the Diocese of Mangalore has published a new book on the life of St Joseph in Konkani.

Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha released the book at the Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte. The Provincial of Carmelites Dr Pius D’Souza, the Superior of St Joseph Monastery Fr Charles, the Director of the Shrine Fr Rovel D’Souza and Director of Mangala Jyothi, Fr Vijay Machado were also present on the occasion.