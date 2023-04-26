Bishop Emeritus of Allahabad Diocese Isidore Fernandes Passes Away

Bangalore(CCBI): Bishop Isidore Fernandes (76) Bishop Emeritus of Allahabad diocese in UP, passed away on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 5.30 pm due to a massive heart attack at Nazareth Hospital, Allahabad. Funeral details are awaited. He was the Bishop of Allahabad from 4 August 1988 to 31 January 2013.

He was born on 2nd January 1947 in Shirva (Our Lady of Health Church), Karnataka, formerly in the Diocese of Mangalore and presently in the Diocese of Udupi. His parents were Mr. Casmir Fernandes and Mrs. Lucy Fernandes. He is the eldest of the five siblings. He has two brothers and an equal number of sisters. His sister Florin Fernandes is a nun in the Congregation of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary.

He completed his school studies at St. Mary’s High School in Shirva, Udupi, Karnataka. He then joined the St. Paul’s Minor Seminary in Lucknow on 1 July 1963 and was then sent to Papal Seminary, Pune, where he studied philosophy and theology. He was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Allahabad by Most. Rev. William Gomes, the then Bishop of Poona, on 29 October 1972.

As a priest, he served as an assistant parish priest in Holy Rosary Church, Pratapgarh, as Vice Principal at St Joseph’s College, Allahabad, as the Director of the Nazareth Hospital, Allahabad, as the Diocesan Procurator, as the principal of St. Joseph’s College, Allahabad and the Vicar General of the Diocese of Allahabad.

When the sea fell vacant after the retirement of Bishop Baptist Mudartha, Fr. Isidore Fernandes, was appointed as the Bishop of Allahabad by Pope St. John Paul II on 5 May 1988 at the age of 41 years. His Episcopal ordination took place on 4 Aug 1988, by Most Rev. Cecil D’Sa, the then Archbishop of Agra in St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Allahabad.

He exhibited his leadership qualities at the Agra Regional and National level too. He was a member of the National Youth Office (CBCI) as well as the National Commission for Dialogue and Ecumenism (CBCI). He was also a member of the CCBI Commission for Evangelisation. On the Agra Regional level, he was the Chairman of the Youth Commission. He was also the Chairman of the St. Joseph’s Regional Seminary, Allahabad for three continuous terms of five years.

On 31 January 2013, Pope Benedict XVI accepted the resignation of Bishop Isidore, from the pastoral care of the Diocese of Allahabad. He is a priest for 50 years and a bishop for 34 years.

Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara Deputy Secretary General, CCBI

Like this: Like Loading...