Bishop Gerald Lobo Felicitates Women Participants in Panchayat Elections

Udupi: Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo felicitated Catholic Women who had contested in the Panchayat elections held during the last week of December 2020. The felicitation programme was held on Saturday, 16 January 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Mother of Sorrows Parish hall, Udupi.

Out of 69 contestants who had attended the felicitation function 33 were winning candidates. The felicitation function was jointly organized by Sampada, Udupi Diocese, Catholic Women’s Organization of Udupi Diocese and Sugamya Zilla Mahila Okkuta, Udupi District.

Prior to the felicitation programme, speaking to the mediapersons, Fr Reginald Pinto-Director of Sampada Udupi said, “The participation of women in large numbers in the Panchayat elections was the culmination of four stages of women’s empowerment programme undertaken by the Diocese of Udupi through Sampada. Women’s empowerment comprised of social, economic and political empowerment. The women were made aware of the need to participate in various activities at the grass-root level, such as participation in the ward and grama sabhas etc. Later, they were encouraged to participate in electoral politics at the village-level. Those who got elected would be in the administrative position, and those who were not successful could still try to become members of various village panchayat committees and contribute constructively”.

Fr Reginald Pinto further said, “Since the last two years many women have been trained to participate in the local body elections. Around 25 women were first trained by Wilfred D’Souza, a resource person from Nazeersaab Rural Development Centre at Mysuru. These 25 women, in turn, trained nearly 2,500 women from different parishes of the diocese. Later, in February 2020 Veronica Cornelio and Jannet Mendonca trained 30 women trainees in the panchayat election procedure, who later went to different parishes to train around 130 women who showed an interest in participating village panchayat elections. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, further training was put on hold. Despite all the setbacks, more than 100 Catholic women participated in the panchayat elections”.

The felicitation programme was presided over by Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo. Other dignitaries on the dais included Fr Reginald Pinto-Director of Sampada, Mrs Pramila D’Sa-President of the Central Committee of Udupi Diocesan Women’s Organization and President of Sugamya Zilla Mahila Okkuta, Udupi District, Jannet Barboza-immediate past President of the Central Committee of Udupi Diocesan Women’s Organization and President of Sugamya Zilla Mahila Okkuta, Udupi District, Mrs Precilla Alva-Secretary of Central Committee of Udupi Diocesan Women’s Organization, Mrs Carol Fernandes-President of Arpana Mahila Okkuta of Karkala Deanery, Mrs Sunitha Noronha-President of Inchara Mahila Okkuta of Shirva Deanery, Mrs Shaila D’Souza-President of Sharadhi Mahila Okkuta of Udupi Deanery, Mrs Nora D’Souza-President of Bhavana Mahila Okkuta of Kundapur Deanery and Mrs Anita Dias-President of Ujwala Mahial Okkuta of Kallianpura Deanery.

Following a brief prayer service, Pramila D’Sa welcomed the gathering.

In her introductory remarks, Jannet Barboza highlighted the Udupi Diocesan Women’s Organization’s aims and objectives, emphasizing the various steps to prepare their members to participate in multiple local bodies elections. She expressed satisfaction that their efforts have been rewarded as quite a number of them had participated in the village panchayat elections and many of them were successful in their attempt. Despite this achievement, she felt that there is still more to be done in the future and appealed to many more women to participate in electoral politics.

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo first felicitated the contestants in the village panchayat elections who were not successful.

The winners in the village panchayat elections were felicitated. Two non-Christian members of the Akshaya Self-help Group of Nandalike, Karkala Taluk – Sujatha Poojari and Yashoda Moily who had contested the panchayat elections and were successful as well as Asha Shetty of Saadhane Self-help Group of Bailuru, Karkala Taluk were also felicitated by Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo.

Judith Mendonca and Jenevive D’Souza who were instrumental in training the women to contest the panchayat elections were also felicitated by the Bishop.

Replying to the felicitation, one of the winning candidates Violet Castelino of Pamboor who was elected for the second time from her ward to Shirva Panchayat shared her experience and said, “It is important to develop good and friendly relations with the people belonging to other communities by participating in their socio-cultural functions”.

Judith Mendonca of Tallur pointed out that it is important to plan and implement the winning strategy by doing social work with sincerity and honesty in the absence of money and power. Encouraging those who had lost the elections, Judith Meendonca said that they should maintain good relations with the presidents and vice-presidents of the panchayat and try to get into the committees and continue the good work.

Representing those who could not succeed in the panchayat elections, Wilma Aranha of Kanajar said that even at the village panchayat level it is difficult for the middle class, especially the women to contest the elections due to money power, caste, religious equation and other factors. She lamented that she had to face criticism and lack of support from her community.

In his presidential address, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo complimented all the winners in the recently concluded village panchayat elections and encouraged those who had contested the elections but could not succeed. He said that 42 women who had contested the elections were successful. He further said that Christians are known for service and honesty, and they have been examples for others. Women can play a vital role in the development of villages. Mahatama Gandhi had emphasized the strengthening of villages for building the nation. Bishop Gerald Lobo appreciated the organizational work done by the Catholic Women’s Organization of the Diocese under the leadership of Fr Reginald Pinto, Director of Sampada. He further said that there are 172 dioceses in India and the Women’s Organization of the Udupi Diocese with various self-help groups has been taken as a model by other dioceses.

Precilla Alva delivered the vote of thanks, and Mrs Jacintha D’Silva compeered the programme.



