Bishop Gerald Lobo Inaugurates Manasa Silver Jubilee Building and Autism Centre at Pamboor

Udupi: Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo inaugurated and blessed the Manasa Silver Jubilee Building and Manasa Autism Centre managed by Catholic Sabha Udupi and Mangalore Pradesh on 31 May 2022.

The building was inaugurated by cutting the ribbon and lighting the lamp by the Bishop and other dignitaries present. Bishop Gerald Lobo conducted the prayer service and thereafter blessed the building complex along with Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves-Spiritual Director of the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh. MLA of Kaup Constituency Lalaji R Mendon, unveiled two granite slabs, mentioning the laying of the foundation stone by Bishop Gerald Lobo on 5 April 2018 and the second about the inauguration of the building complex.

Fr Xavier Gomes, representing Dr Kishore Alva, President and Executive Director of Adani Power Ltd., in his absence inaugurated the road leading to the Silver Jubilee and Manasa Autism Centre.

The stage programme organized in the auditorium of the Manasa Training and Rehabilitation centre was presided over by Lalaji R Mendon. Other dignitaries on the dais included Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo, Fr Xavier Gomes, Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves and Rathna-District Disabled Welfare Officer, Elroy Kiran Crasto-Convener of the Manasa Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee, Henry Menezes-President of the Manasa, Stany Lobo-President of the Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Pradesh, Mary D’Souza-President of the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh, Raphael D’Souza-President of the Catholic Sabha, Mumbai, Sr Ancilla Fernandes-Principal of the Manasa School and Joseph Noronha- Secretary MRTC.

Following the welcome dance and prayer song by the students of the Manasa Rehabilitation and Training Centre, Henry Menezes welcomed the gathering.

In his message, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo said that the inauguration of the Manasa Autism Centre would be written in golden letters in the history of the institution. With the completion of 25 years of the Manasa Rehabilitation and Training Centre, the new Silver Jubilee Building housing the Autism Centre added a feather in the cap of the institution.

The Bishop narrated the various characteristics of autism among the children which cannot be detected earlier. He also pointed out what should be done once the child is found out to be autistic. He said that once the child is found to be affected by autism, parents have a greater responsibility not only in the treatment of the child but also in treating the child with love, affection and care. They should not compare such children with other siblings or other children. He complimented the Catholic Sabha of both Mangalore and Udupi for setting up the Manasa Autism Centre in the Silver Jubilee year.

Speaking on this occasion Lalaji R Mendon, Fr Xavier Gomes, Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Smt. Rathna and Raphael D’Souza lauded the efforts of the Trustees and Management of Manasa for setting up the Autism Centre in Manasa which would help hundreds of affected children not only from Udupi District but from all over Karnataka.

On the occasion, Deepak Fernandes-Contractor of the Silver Jubilee and Manasa Autism Centre as well as Civil Engineer Elias D’Souza who supervised the construction work and prepared the interlocked pathway to the Autism Centre were honoured by Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo and the dignitaries on the dais.

Secretary of Manasa Joseph Noronha delivered the vote of thanks and Anitha D’Souza compered the programme.