Bishop honours Venessa and Alvisha, top scorers in SSLC Board Exams from Mangalore Diocese

Mangaluru: Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore honoured Venessa Sharina D’souza (Panja) and Alvisha Florin Veigas (Vittal) from Mangalore Diocese, who scored 625 and 623 respectively in the SSLC Board Examinations during a short felicitation programme held in Bishop’s house, Mangalore, today.

The Catholic duo were praised for their great achievement in the SSLC Board exams which were held recently. The bishop honoured them with a shawl, bouquet of flowers and a cash prize.

“I was inspired by those who topped before me from my school. It was my dream to achieve this success. I worked hard for this result with commitment and zeal. The motivation from my parents and teachers always kept me focussed on my dream. Above all, it’s God’s benevolence and his providence that I could score high. I am ever grateful to God and the people behind my achievement”, said the top scorer, Venessa.

Alvisha, who scored second highest in the state said, “I am happy with my results. I wanted to bring honour to my parents, family and teachers with my achievement. My deep faith in God helped me to be courageous and hopeful while writing my exams amidst the pandemic. More than my hard work, it is the grace of God that brought this honour to me.”

Blessing and greeting the two, the bishop called upon to deepen their faith and trust in God as they step ahead in life. “Never forget your parents who love you and support you amidst all hardships and the inspirations and motivation by the teachers. Never stop aiming high and achieve what you desire. You become inspirations to others not just with your excellence in studies but also with a life lived in faithfulness to God and the Church,” said Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha.

Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General, Rev. Fr Vijay Victor Lobo, Procurator, Mr Roy Castelino, PRO, Mangalore Diocese, Fr Benjamin Pinto, Parish Priest, Urwa and the parents of the girls were present.

About the duo:

Venessa Sharina Dsouza is the daughter of Valerian Dsouza and Theresa D’souza from Nithyadar ward of Panja parish, Sulliya. She studied in Kumaraswamy English Medium High School, Vidyanagara, Subramanya. She scored 625/625 among other 157 toppers in the state. She aspires to become a doctor.

2. Alvisha Florin Veigas is the daughter of Mr Alphonse Veigas and Mrs Anitha Veigas from Vittal parish. She studied in St Rita’s High School, Vittal. Her ambition is to become an IAS officer.

Pics and report by Fr Anil F’Des, CCC

