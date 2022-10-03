Bishop inaugurates 35th Annual Conference of the Canon Law Society of India

Mangaluru: The 35th Annual Conference of the Canon Law Society of India (CLSI) was inaugurated by the Bishop of Mangalore Dr Peter Paul Saldanha at the Pastoral Institute, Bajjodi here, on October 3.

The Bishop explained the objectives of the 36th annual conference, in which 121 delegates participated.

His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias will attend the event on October 7 and speak on synodality in the church and reforms.

The local president of the Canon Law Society of India, Dr John Mendonca, and the programme coordinator and judicial vicar of the Mangalore Diocese, Fr Walter D’Mello, were present on the occasion.

