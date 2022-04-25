Bishop inaugurates New PR Office of Mangalore Diocese at Bishop’s House

Mangaluru: For the first time in the Mangalore diocese, an office for the Public Relations with its physical structure was established at the Bishop’s House, Mangalore and the same was blessed and inaugurated by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Bishop’s House, Mangalore.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha gave a solemn opening to the new Public Relations Office by invoking God’s blessing through prayer. He also blessed the renovated office of Pontifical Missions Organisations at the same time.

Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L Noronha, Vicar General of the diocese, Very Rev. Fr Victor George D’Souza, Chancellor, Public. Relations Officers Rev. Dr J. B. Saldanha and Mr Roy Castelino, Director of Pontifical Mission Society Rev. Fr Rupesh Tauro, Diocesan Estate Manager Rev. Fr Maxim Rosario, and Rev. Fr Valerian Fernandes, editor of Raknno weekly, Rev Fr Rohan

Lobo, Bishop’s Secretary and Bishop’s house staff members were present among the many.