Bishop Issues Guidelines to Faithful to celebrate the ‘Feast of the Nativity of BVM aka ‘Monthi Fest”

Mangaluru: It was a dull and sombre celebration of the Feast of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary’ aka ‘Monthi Fest’ in 2020 due to the pandemic/lockdown, and once again as we are hit by the second phase of Covid-19, there will be once again certain restrictions while celebrating ‘Monthi Fest’ come 8 September 2021. In his circular to all the parishes in Dakshina Kannada, the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha has given Instructions for the Liturgical Celebration of the Feast of Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary, which falls on 8 September 2021-

1. Novenas to be conducted on Nine days and mass on the feast day

2. Children and devotees can offer flowers during the Novenas. Due to the pandemic everyone has the responsibility of taking precautions by keeping physical distance and personally offer flowers to Mary, either before the mass or after followed by the novena prayers

3. While celebrating the feast this year care should be taken to follow the guidelines issued by the Government of Karnataka and the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. Sanitisation, wearing of masks, thermal screening and physical distance should be followed compulsorily.

On the Feast Day-8 September:

1. Parishes can have two or three masses on the day of the feast

2. Faithful are to be seated inside the church before the mass. Only Gurkars or selected persons can join for the procession carrying the first grains of paddy, which will be blessed post communion prayers. The blessed grain is then distributed to the faithful by the Gurkars or selected volunteers after the recessional hymn

3. The grain (kanshi)/novem is to be blessed only during the first mass or the solemn mass, and then it can be distributed during other masses

