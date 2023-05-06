Bishop of Bareilly Dr Ignatius D’Souza Condemns Manipur Violence

Manipur: “We are well aware of the large-scale communal riots that have spread like wildfire in Manipur since May 3 are deeply disturbing and have exposed the collapse of law and order in riot-hit areas. Hundreds of houses, churches, vehicles and properties are vandalized or set ablaze. Places are targeted and premises are looted. Several innocent people are killed and many are injured. People are fleeing the State of Manipur and thousands are misplaced. The violence has now spread to Delhi. We strongly condemn the Manipur violence”, stated Bishop of Bareilly Dr Ignatius D’Souza in a press release on May 6.

The press release by Bishop Dr Ignatius D’Souza stated, “A group of students residing in the Delhi University North Campus area alleged that they were attacked by a group on Thursday night. There is fear that the violence could spread in the neighbouring states of Manipur. Any further escalation could be devastating for the country and the region. No ideology can justify the killing of human beings. Our thoughts are with the families of the dead in this difficult hour. I strongly condemn the outbreak of violence in Manipur”.

Bishop Dr Ignatius D’Souza appealed to the State and Central leadership to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and begin a dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Bishop Dr Ignatius D’Souza said, “I urge all those with influence over the situation to use it in the cause of peace; to support efforts to end the violence, restore order and return to normalcy. I remind all political parties, and secular groups of the need to ensure the safety and security of all in the State of Manipur. We offer prayers for the people of Manipur at this very difficult time, with full support for their efforts to restore the democratic values and build a peaceful, secure future for the State”.

