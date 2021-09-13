Spread the love



















Bishop of Mangalore Condoles demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes

Mangaluru: Condoling the death of former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Shri Oscar Fernandes, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore said on 13th September 2021 that he played a pivotal role in Mangalore and he helped the coastal people during his political tenure irrespective of caste, creed, and colour.

“We miss Oscar Fernandes, a good soul of our community who served for the country representing the Mangalorean community’, said Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha. The Catholic community in Mangalore along with priests, nuns and lay faithful are saddened by his demise. Condolences to his wife Mrs Blossom Oscar Fernandes, family members, and near and dear ones, the bishop added.

The 80-year-old Fernandes breathed his last on Monday 13th August 2021 here in Mangalore after a prolonged illness.

Like this: Like Loading...