Bishop of Udupi Diocese Gerald Lobo Conveys Easter Greetings

Udupi: The Bishop of Udupi Diocese Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo extended Easter greetings on April 16, to the people of the diocese, and said, “Let every one of us exercise restraint and work hard to defeat the divisive force lurching around us”.

The press release issued by the bishop’s house stated that the highest among Solemnities, the greatest among Feasts – Easter is the day we celebrate the crowning central truth of our faith in Jesus Christ. Easter is the most important day of the Christian calendar, more important than even Christmas. It is the day of the Resurrection and Christ’s triumphant victory over sin and death.

In Lent, we accompany Jesus on the road to Calvary. Particularly on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, when we unite ourselves to our Lord’s Passion, contemplating the suffering Jesus endured for his love of us, we are transformed through this uniting to share in Jesus’ great culminating victory over sin and death. On Easter, we celebrate Jesus’ glorious Resurrection from the dead – the basis for our faith, as St Paul, emphatically reminds us: “And if Christ has not risen again, your faith is vain, for you are yet in your sins. Then they also that are fallen asleep in Christ are perished” (1 Cor. 15:17-18).

Just as we are called to share in Our Lord’s Passion and Death, we are also called to unite ourselves to His Resurrection during Easter, for if “we have died with Him, we shall also live with Him” (2 Tim 2:11). This greatest of gifts, given to us lovingly and freely by our Redeemer, has purchased for us eternal life. We can hope for no greater glory than to gain the Beatific Vision and live eternally with God.

Easter not only is the foundation of our faith, but it also invigorates our hope. Hope draws our eyes upward, where God resides. Saint Paul encourages us: “Therefore if you be risen with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is sitting at the right hand of God” (Col. 3:1-4).

After a welcome relief from Covid, we are being challenged with a wave of communal disharmony, hatred and violence around us. It’s our bounden duty to safeguard the communal harmony and peace in our land which is an invaluable blessing we have inherited from our forefathers. Let every one of us exercise restraint and work hard to defeat the divisive force lurching around us.

On Easter Sunday, let us all join with the chorus of the faithful as we proclaim, “Yes, rejoice and be glad for Christ is truly risen! Alleluia!”

I wish all my brothers and sisters a Glorious Easter and the blessings of the Risen Lord in abundance.