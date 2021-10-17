Spread the love



















Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha begins diocesan level Synodal process with Mass in Rosario Cathedral

Mangaluru: Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore inaugurated the first phase of ‘Synod 2021-2023’, during the Eucharistic Mass held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Our Lady Holy Rosary Cathedral, Mangalore.

Bishop kick-started the synodal process in the diocese, at the end of the mass, by unveiling the logo of the Synod, in the presence of priests, religious brothers and sisters and lay faithful gathered. The theme of the Synod depicted on the logo read: ‘For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission.’

In his address, Bishop Saldanha said, “Holy Father, Pope Francis has opened a three-year synodal journey of consultations and discernment on October 9 and 10 at the Vatican, Rome. This will culminate with an assembly in October 2023 in Rome. The process includes three phases: diocesan, continental and universal.”

“The Vatican has issued the preparatory document and a ‘handbook (Vademecum)’ for dioceses as part of the global church’s preparation for the 2023 assembly of the Synod of Bishops,” said the bishop.

This Synod is not just limited to the bishops alone. But rather, the ordained ministers, religious and all the lay faithful are part of the Synod. It begins at the local level where everyone is invited to voice out as guided by the Holy Spirit. Hence, deep study is required to launch into this process of journeying together at the local church, he added.

To discuss the synodal process in the diocese, a study session for priests, religious and lay leaders will be held on October 21, 2021 at the 50th anniversary of the Diocesan Pastoral Council, organised at Urwa Church, the bishop informed.

Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General, Very Rev. Paul Melwyn D’Souza, CAP, Episcopal Vicar for Religious, Very Rev. Joseph Martis, Chief Executive for Synodal Process in the diocese were present among the many.

Report: Fr Anil F’Des, CCC

Pics: Jostan DSouza, Gladsom

