Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha Celebrates 3rd Episcopal Ordination Anniversary

Mangaluru: Coinciding with the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore marked the third anniversary of his episcopal ordination by celebrating a thanksgiving Holy Eucharist, at Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel, Kodialbail here on September 15.

Renowned preacher Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest Cordel Church preached the homily and elucidated the meaning of suffering in life. “Mary, the mother of sorrows, invites and inspires us to bear every suffering and sorrow with faith and courage.” There is no life without suffering. Through our suffering, we bring good and prosperity to others. A good day is that which is spent without hurting and harming others, he added.

During a short felicitation programme arranged at the mini hall after the mass, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha said, “I sacrificed my profession of teaching at Vatican and Rome, a lovely place for studies, for the sake of my diocese. My willingness to become a bishop was offered without having much time for reflection. Yet, I decided to become bishop for the good of the diocese. Every day is a new day with a new challenge to start a new life. I am a simple person and I live to proclaim the glory of Jesus Christ at all moments of life”.

Msgr Maxim L Noronha, Vicar-General welcomed the gathering. Dr John D’Silva, Secretary, Diocesan Pastoral Parishad greeted the bishop and read out the citation. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus greeted Bishop Peter with a bouquet of flowers. Msgr Maxim L Noronha handed over a few books as a memento and Fr Rohan Lobo, Secretary of Bishop presented a portrait of the Holy Spirit which is painted by him. Fr Rupesh Tauro, Director PWPN compered the programme.

Fr Victor Vijay Lobo, the chaplain of Kodialbail Chapel read out the names of the donors and honoured them with a candle. All the consulters of the bishop, resident priests of Bishop’s House and a few devotees were also present.

Report and Pics by Fr Anil Fernandes, CCC

