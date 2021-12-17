Bishop & Priests of Mangalore Diocese go through Spiritual Renewal ahead of Christmas

Mangaluru: At the threshold of the Christmas season, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, bishop of Mangalore and the diocesan clergy spent a week in prayer and reflection during the annual retreat held in two batches for the priests of Mangalore diocese at the diocesan Pastoral Centre, Shanthi Kiran, Bajjodi Mangaluru.

The first batch of retreat was held between November 28, 2021 to December 3, 2021. The second batch of retreat which began on the evening of Sunday, December 12, 2021 ended on Friday, December 17, 2021. Most Rev. Joseph Pamplany, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Tellichery who preached the retreat for both the batches. The bishop was highly praised by the retreatants for his profound theological reflections and deep scriptural insights which helped them to renew their spiritual life and rejuvenate their priestly vocation.

Almost 160 priests attended this retreat in two batches. Few priests from the diocese of Udupi too joined the retreat. Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director, Pastoral Institute made all the necessary arrangements for the retreat. At the concluding ceremony held today, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha thanked the retreat preacher Most Rev. Dr Rev. Joseph Pamplany for preaching retreat in two batches and accompanying through this spiritual journey.

Rev. Fr Oswald Monteiro, parish priest of Kirem Parish shared his experiences on behalf of the retreatants. Rev. Fr Francis Crasta, parish priest, Loretto Parish rendered the vote of thanks. Rev. Fr Rayan Crasta co-ordinated the programme.