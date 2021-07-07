Spread the love



















Bishop Releases New Handbook for Youth Catholic Students (YCS)



Mangaluru: The Bishop of Mangalore Diocese His Excellency Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha released the new Handbook for YCS ( Young Catholic Students) in the diocese of Mangalore. The short release ceremony took place in the Bishop’s House at 3.00 pm on Tuesday, 6 th July 2021. The Vicar General Rev. Msgr. Maxim Noronha encouraged with his esteemed presence.

The Konkani book ‘Ami Bhavadthi’ meaning ‘We the Faithfull’ is the text book for Sunday meetings for YCS all over the diocese. The previous handbook was old enough to be used. The new book is authored by Francis D’Cunha Mulki with the help of a working committee and also a scrutiny committee of 10 members each. It is published by YCS/ YSM Mangalore. The detailed work took almost a year to complete. The book consists of the constitution of YCS/ YSM and 16 practical lessons through which faith, conscience, values, social awareness and patriotism is formed in the teenagers. The English translation of the same is in progress.

The diocesan director Rev Rupesh Madtha, committee member Mr Richard Alvares Kulshekar, diocesan president Suraj Noronha Siddakatte, general secretary Miss Carol Santhumayor Bejai, diocesan animator Mr Prajwal Sequeira Derebail , diocesan coordinator Mervin Vas Ferar were present.

The YCS members gather mainly on Sundays in their respective parishes guided by animators and parish priests. The YCS Mangalore has 120 units in the 12 deaneries along with 45 YSM units in the diocese thus in total 165 units consisting around 3,500 teenagers guided by 200 animators. This is a part of the International YCS Movement which also has a membership in UNESCO. Due to Covid 19 the YCS/ YSM activities were held up for a year and now again they are taking a shape of enthusiastic comeback online and offline as the lockdown is lifted gradually.

Report submitted by : Rev. Fr Rupesh A. Madtha -Director YCS/YSM

Diocese of Mangalore

