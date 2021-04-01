Bishop Washes Feet of Six Men & Six Women Faithful as Part of Maundy Thursday Services

Spread the love



















Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha Washes Feet of Six Men & Six Women Faithful as Part of Maundy Thursday Services during the 6 pm mass held at Rosario Cathedral on Thursday, 1 April 2021

Mangaluru: Today commemorates the last supper of Jesus where he gave his disciples a new commandment which was to love one another. Maundy Thursday is a part of the Holy Week and precedes Good Friday, the day when Christians remember the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Today is Holy Thursday, we commemorate the Last Supper within hours Judas betrays Jesus. The term Maundy has Latin origins; it means mandatum which means commandment. The day commemorates the last supper of Jesus where he gave his disciples a new commandment which was to love one another.

This is a Christian rite known as ‘Maundy’. However, at that time, it was the lowest servant who would usually wash people’s feet, so Jesus performing the Maundy showed his humility, and set an example to his disciples to always treat each other as equals. Later that evening Judas, one of Jesus’ disciples betrayed him, which led to his arrest and crucifixion.

Maundy Thursday is the fifth day of the Holy Week, the week in the Christian calendar leading up to Easter Sunday. Maundy The day commemorates the Last Supper, during which, according to the Bible, Jesus rose from the table and washed the feet of his disciples. According to the Bible, Jesus told his disciples: “If I then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet; ye also ought to wash one another’s feet.” Some priests wash the feet of church attendees on the date as part of their service, as a reminder of Jesus’s actions. And today during the services at Rosario Cathedral. Bishop washed the feet of six men and six women faithful, all parishioners of the cathedral.

In his homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha said, “May we start this Maundy Thursday with Fasting and Prayers so that we can bring God’s mercy and forgiveness to all mankind. Jesus took bread, gave thanks, broke it, and gave it to them, saying, this is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me. When you face problems in life, don’t ask God to take them away. On this Holy Maundy Thursday, ask Him to show His purpose, Ask ways how to live a day searching His purpose for you. Jesus told his disciples: “If I then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet; ye also ought to wash one another’s feet.” I give you a new commandment: love one another. As I have loved you, so you also should love one another. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. The Eucharist is the Sacrament of Love; It signifies Love, it produces Love”. For those following the 40-day tradition of Lent, for some, this period of prayer and fasting ends on Holy Saturday, which lands on 3 April this year. However, for some Lent finishes on Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday, which is on 1 April, today. Quoting Saint Mother Teresa “When you look at the Crucifix, you understand how much Jesus loved you then. When you look at the Sacred Host you understand how much Jesus loves you now”.

Along with the Bishop who celebrated the mass, Alfred J Pinto- Parish Priest/Rector of the cathedral; Fr Vinod Lobo-Assistant Parish Priest; Fr Victor D’souza- Principal, Rosario PU College; and Fr Anil Fernandes- Director of Vocation Centre joined in the Eucharistic services.