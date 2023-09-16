Bishop’s ‘Bandhutva’ inevitable to build community, unity: U T Khader During Felicitation by Mangalore Diocese

U T Khader is a Steel Man of DK, who united hearts and strengthened bonds of solidarity: Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha

Mangaluru: “The ‘Bandhutva’ programme by Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the bishop of Mangalore is inevitable to build a community of love, peace and unity. I strive to realise his dream through the support of the Government,” said U T Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on September 16, 2023, at Bishop’s House, Kodialbail, Mangalore.

U T Khader was addressing the Priests, Religious Sisters and Lay faithful of the Diocese of Mangalore at the felicitation programme organised by the Diocese of Mangalore.

“The Christian community has contributed a lot to the unity, fraternity and integral growth of the nation and the society. The education and noble values received in Catholic educational institutions have become a source of strength and instilled confidence in me,” said Khader.

Pavur Uliya Hanging Bridge project: Reflecting on his past developmental endeavours, Khader attributed their success to the grace of God and the prayerful support of the people. He specifically highlighted his dedication to the Pavur Uliya Hanging Bridge project, assuring that it would receive top priority and government funding. “As your elder brother, I will gladly respond to the needs and demands of the common people if brought to my notice”, Khader added.

Felicitation to Shri Khader: Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General extended warm greetings to Khader with the words of felicitation. Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha felicitated U T Khader with a shawl, peta, garland and banquette of flowers along with Msgr Maxim Noronha, Fr J B Saldanha, Roy Castelino, PRO, Sr Sevrine Menezes, President, CRI, Fr Joseph Martis, Secretary of the Priests Council, Dr John Dsilva, Secretary of the Diocesan Pastoral Council, and Alwyn D’Souza, President, Catholic Sabha, Mangalore.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha hailed Khader as, the “Steel Man of South Canara.” He has united hearts and has strengthened bonds of solidarity in the community. “I am overwhelmed to honour the icon of Mangalore who has elevated Mangalore’s reputation to new heights.”

Bishop Saldanha further said, “Khader has been very kind and affectionate. At his every success, he approached me for blessings from God.”

Bishop stated that the vast Nehru Maidan with 24 acres of land at the heart of Mangalore was donated by a catholic, Rozina Sabina Coelho which has become the centre of solidarity and unity. The Kendra Maidan has been utilised for sports and other cultural and religious purposes. “This place has to foster “Bandhutva” making us more open-minded, peace-loving and removing hate culture and differences,” the bishop said.

Mr Alwyn Dsouza along with all the office bearers of the Catholic Sabha, Mangalore® also felicitated Mr Khader with a a bouquette of flowers.

Sr Cecilia Mendonca, Provincial Superior, Bethany, Mangalore, and Sr Marceline Braggs honoured Shri Khader with a bouquette of flowers.

Felicitation to Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha:

Khader along with all the dignitaries felicitated Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the bishop of Mangalore on the 5th Anniversary of his episcopal ordination.

Fr Daniel Veigas OP, Episcopal Vicar for Religious, J R Lobo, Ex-MLA, Members of the Pastoral Council, Priests and religious were also present.

Fr J B welcomed the gathering and Roy Castelino delivered the vote of thanks. Dr John Dsilva compered the programme.

Photos & Report by Fr Anil Fernandes

