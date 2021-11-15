Spread the love



















Bitcoin: Cong trying to keep non-issue alive: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Reiterating his challenge to opposition Congress to provide documents, if any, to investigation agencies, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the grand old party is playing politics “to keep the non-issue alive.”

Replying to questions from mediapersons over the issue on his return from Tirupati, where he attended the Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bommai shot back, “you should ask the question to them (Congress). I have repeatedly said, if they have any documentary evidence let them give it to ED or state police. We will investigate it seriously.”

Bommai termed the Congress attack as nothing but politics to “keep the non-issue alive.”

Replying to another question as to whether Congress is trying to set a narrative against him, “there is no question of setting any narrative, there is no story, so how can you set a narrative,” he asked.

