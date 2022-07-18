BJD to support NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee Dhankhar



Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday announced that it will support NDA’s Vice-Presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The BJD has decided to extend its support to Dhankhar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over phone and sought his support, party General Secretary, Media affairs, Manas Mangaraj said in a tweet.

Some senior BJD leaders are also likely to remain present during the filing nomination papers by Dhankhar on July 19, he said.

As per the schedule announced by Election Commission, the last date of filing nominations for the Vice President’s election is July 19 while voting will be held on August 6. The tenure of present Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is going to end on August 10.

Earlier, the BJD had announced its support for the NDA’s Presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu, who is a tribal leader from Odisha.