BJP allowing RSS camps in govt residential schools in K’taka claims SFI



Bengaluru: Student, Muslim organisations and activists on Tuesday alleged that the ruling BJP government is allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold training camps for students in government residential schools in Karnataka and opposed it.

Vasudeva Reddy, State Secretary of the Student Federation of India (SFI) said: “The ruling BJP in Karnataka is allowing running of RSS camps in the Morarji Desai Residential Education institutions, which should be immediately stopped.”

“If the organisation of camps by the RSS is not stopped, the SFI would take up a state-wide agitation,” he said.

Presently, the camp is being held in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar and Bidar of north Karnataka, he said.

“The RSS, known as a communal force, is allowed to conduct camps for students. Social Welfare Development Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari has himself recommended the holding of camps for students,” Vasudeva Reddy said.

“This is a part of saffronisation of education by the ruling BJP. The BJP is coming with this idea of communalism as continuation of hijab, school syllabus revision issues. This is an attempt by the ruling BJP to hand over educational institutions to the RSS. We condemn it,” he alleged.

“These RSS camps must be stopped immediately. In those camps, weapons are being used and physical training is being given. RSS is involved in anti-social activities. It is a matter of concern that what kind of an influence these camps would have on tender minds,” Vasudeva Reddy said.

Permission has been given to hold the Prashikshan Shivir (training camps) and is being done to train young men in Yogasana, personality development and nationalism, a notification issued by the state government said.

The permission has been accorded by the Social Welfare Development Minister.

The permission has been given to Prerana Pratisthan to hold one-week camp in Kolar district residential hostel.

The government has also allowed a similar camp through Akshaya Seva Pratishthana in the Uttara Kannada district. Another camp is being planned in north Karnataka, according to sources.

