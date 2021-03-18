Spread the love



















BJP announces four candidates for West Bengal polls



New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday announced four candidates for the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 6, while its Central Election Committee was meeting to finalise names for the last four phases.

The BJP has fielded Chandan Mandal from Buraipur Purba, Bidhan Parui from Falta, actress Papiya Adhikari from Uluberia Dakshin and Anupam Ghosh from Jagatballavpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Amit Shah, and other CEC members, as well as senior leaders from the state, were present in the meeting at the party national headquarters.