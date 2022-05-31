BJP announces four more candidates for RS polls



New Delhi: The BJP on Monday announced names of four more candidates for the upcoming biennial election for the Rajya Sabha, from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh, in a statement, said that the Central Election Committee has approved the names of Sumitra Valmiki from Madhya Pradesh, Lahar Singh Siroya from Karnataka, and Mithlesh Kumar and Dr K. Laxman from Uttar Pradesh.