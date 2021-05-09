Spread the love



















BJP appoints central observers to pick party leaders for Assam, TN



New Delhi: Ahead of the election of the leader of its legislative party in Assam and Tamil Nadu, the BJP on Saturday appointed central observers for the states to conduct the exercise.

Accordingly, the BJP appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narednra Singh Tomar and party National General Secretary Arun Singh as central observers for Assam, while Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, has been appointed as the central observer for Tamil Nadu.

Assam BJP MLAs are likely to meet on Sunday in Guwahati to choose the new Chief Minister of the state.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Saturday discussed the formation of the new BJP government in Assam with current Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at his residence in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Sarma said, “The Assam BJP legislative party will probably meet tomorrow in Guwahati. You will get all the answers after the meeting.”

The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the Assembly polls in Assam, in which the saffron party won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP and UPPL managed nine and six seats, respectively, in the 126-member state Assembly.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP won four seats out of 20 it contested. It fought the elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the AIADMK.