BJP attacks Kejriwal for non-supply of water at Montenegro consulate

BJP attacks Kejriwal for non-supply of water at Montenegro consulat

New Delhi: Days after Consulate of Montenegro raised a complaint regarding non-supply of water, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda on Sunday said the model that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal boasts about in every state he visits has ultimately become ‘A Model of Global Embarrassment’. On August 5, in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, Honorary Consul General of Montenegro Dr Janice Darbari complained that the consulate at Greater Kailash was not getting water supply for the last two days.

In a series of tweets, Panda said, “So the model that Arvind Kejriwal Ji boasts about in every state he visits has ultimately become ‘A Model of Global Embarrassment’. It is quite a pity and sad that a High commissioner has to complain about the scarcity of water that too in the National Capital.” “Wonder what the ‘Aam Aadmi’ of Delhi must be going through. Every other day we listen to people complaining about either no water or contaminated water. It seems the AAP govt has left the Delhi administration on God’s mercy and is busy with self-promotion,” Panda, also BJP Delhi in-charge, added.

Acting on complaint, the L-G has directed the chief secretary to immediately resolve the issue. “Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non supply of water, unavailability of tankers and dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM @ArvindKejriwal ji to address such matters that affect India’s image globally,” the L-G had tweeted.

