BJP Candidate Manikanta Rathod Should be Arrested for Life Threat to Kharge and his Family – Congress

Mangaluru: “In an audio recording, we have come to know that the BJP Candidate from Chittapur, Manikanta Rathod has given a life threat to the AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and his family. Mallikarjun Kharge is a senior Congress leader and his son Priyank Kharge is also an MLA. Giving a threat to them by the BJP candidate is a heinous crime. The election commission should take strict action against Manikanta Rathod. The Election Commission should file an FIR and send him to Jail”, said the District Congress President Harish Kumar during a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta, here on May 6.

Addressing the media persons Harish Kumar played the audio voice record of Manikanta Rathod saying, “I am Manikanta Rathod and more than 40 cases are registered against me. I don’t have the contact number of Kharge, if I had his number, I would have finished Mallikarjuna Kharge and his family”. The BJP Candidate from Chittapur Constituency Manikanta Rathod is threatening to kill Mallikarjuna Kharge and his family. Such threats are dangerous in a democracy”.

Speaking on the issue Former Union Minister, AICC General Secretary & CWC Member Aiay Makan said, “Mallikarjuna Kharge is holding the highest post in Indian Politics. It is a matter of shame that a history-sheeter is threatening to wipe out Kharge and his family. Is it this kind of politics that Karnataka has come down to? Is it the kind of politics BJP is offering to the country? Giving threats to life is a danger to sovereignty. Such people should be arrested and put behind bars. We demand the Election Commission to take strict action against Manikanta Rathod”.

Ajay further said, “Even the BJP Deputy Chief Minister had threatened Siddaramaiah. What has happened to the BJP? They are afraid of losing the elections in Karnataka, so they are resorting to threats and abuse which has made us Indians hang our heads in shame. The Congress party demands an apology from BJP leaders and an FIR to be registered against Manikanta Rathod. Congress party demands full police action on the kind of threat posed to Mallikarjuna Kharge”.

