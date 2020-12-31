‘BJP Candidates Win in GP Election Shows People Still Trust Our Party’- MP Nalin Kateel

Spread the love



















‘BJP Candidates Win in the recent Gram Panchayat Election Shows People have Faith & Still Trust Our Party’- MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru : The purpose of this press meet is to announce the good news of our BJP candidates in large numbers winning the recent Gram Panchayat elections, said state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, during a press conference held at BJP Office in Kodialbail, Mangaluru on 31 December 2020. The MP further said, “This GP election has been a successful one for the BJP party, since many BJP candidates have won with a huge margin of votes, where over 55 percent among them have come out victorious. 29,478 candidates supported by the BJP have won the election while 24,000 Congress members have come out victorious. 18,825 JD(S) supported candidates have won, while 9,753 other candidates got elected”

“It’s nice to note that BJP has reached every nook and corner of the state, and through their hard work and dedication have proved successful in the GP elections. This shows the concept of a welfare state in villages has got full support. Earlier Congress which had kept away SDPI, but in spite of joining with them this time in the elections in Bantwal, people rejected the Congress and supported the SDPI. The Congress has lost its traditional vote banks at many places, this is due to the goondaism and divisive politics of conspiracy indulged in by the Congress. It’s a shame to note that in some places the Congress lost its deposits” added Kateel.



MP further said, “Even though the Congress is playing dirty tricks in the farmers agitation, the farmers in the state have still trusted the PM Modi’s efforts and have voted for BJP Candidates. PM Modi wave has swept the entire nation, and it will remain for many more years, and BJP will win in big numbers in the assembly elections. No doubt that the people have extended total support to the farm acts passed by Modi. Even a large number of youngsters are getting into the BJP party and the people have applauded the efforts put in by PM Modi and CM Yediyurappa during the pandemic”.

“Regarding the pro-Pakistani slogans raised at Ujire during the SDPI victory march, it is a total insult to India, and BJP condemns such act, and the culprits will be dealt with severe consequences for exposing an anti-national face. SDPI which is a registered party in India should be Pro-India and not Pro-Pakistan. We thought that SDPI is a non- terrorism party, but the recent act shows a different story proving that the activities of SDPI are anti-national and we will see that the government take strong steps in this regard. While congratulating all the BJP winners in the Gram Panchayat elections, let us live in peace and harmony while we move forward into a brand New Year 2021” concluded MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

BJP leaders Jagadeesh Shenava, Sudharshan Hegde, Mrs Kasturi Panja, MUDA Chairman Ravishanker Mijar among others were present on the dais during the press meet.