BJP Chief Kateel slams NSUI protest outside K’taka Minister’s residence



Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, condemning the “violent” protests by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said his party workers are capable of giving a befitting response such incidents.

The students wing of the Congress on Wednesday staged a protest in connection with the ongoing row the textbook revision issue outside Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh’s residence in Tiptur town in the state’s Tumkur district. The demonstration, however, turned violent after the protestors burnt Khaki shorts and also tried to barge into the Minister’s home.

Reacting to this, BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi said that to date, nothing has been taught to the children which they could feel proud of.

“Our children are taught Akbar ‘the great’, are they taught about king Mayura Varma who protected the country, is he referred as ‘the great’? Have they addressed King Immadi Pulakeshi as the the great…No,” Ravi asserted.

The ruling BJP is accusing the Congress of displaying “goondaism”.

On the other hand, Karnataka unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar has written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to immediately dissolve the Textbook Revision Committee and retain the previous syllabus.

Lingayat and Vokkaliga seers have already warned the government on alleged revision of syllabus content related to social reformer Basavanna and renowned Kannada poet Kuvempu.

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar had asked the BJP government to consider the issue with seriousness. “If religious seers are writing to the government, the issue has to be considered. The alleged mistakes in textbooks must be rectified,” he underlined.