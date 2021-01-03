Spread the love



















BJP chief Nadda to visit Gujarat on Monday



Gandhinagar: BJP chief J.P. Nadda and the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh will visit Gijarat on Monday to attend a meeting of the state BJP unit. Both leaders are also expected to participate in the three-day national-level ‘Samanvay Baithak’ organised by the RSS.

Nadda and Santosh will be at the Gujarat BJP headquarters to attend a meeting regarding the state party functioning. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and state unit chief C.R. Patil will also attend the meeting.

The ‘Samanvay Baithak’ is being organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from January 5-7 at Gandhinagar.

Various organisations working under the umbrella of the RSS will be represented by their leaders in the three-day conclave.