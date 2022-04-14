BJP committed to welfare, upliftment and empowerment of every citizen: Nadda



New Delhi: BJP chief J.P. Nadda said on Wednesday that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron party is running a pro-active, pro-responsive and pro-people government at the Centre.

“The BJP government is committed and dedicated towards the welfare, upliftment and empowerment of every citizen,” he said.

Nadda visited a public distribution system (PDS) outlet at Kailash Nagar in Delhi and interacted with the PMGKAY beneficiaries there.

The BJP is observing the fortnight from April 7 to April 20 as ‘Social Justice Fortnight’, and Wednesday was dedicated to the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY).

“Immediately after the announcement of lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, Prime Minister Modi started the PMGKAY to ensure that not a single person or family sleeps empty stomach. This important scheme shows the foresightedness and compassion of our Prime Minister,” he said.

Nadda noted that under the PMGKAY from April 2020 to till today, the government has provided free ration to 80 crore people across the country.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also said that during the pandemic, the government did excellent work and took good care of the poor and needy citizens, which is highly appreciable. The IMF has also said that the PMGKAY has helped check poverty in the country,” he said.

Nadda added that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also applauded the efforts of the Prime Minister on international platforms.

“India is among the very few nations which developed its own vaccine to save its citizens during the Corona pandemic. So far, over 186 crore vaccine doses have been adninistered across the country. Now kids above 12 years of age are also getting vaccine doses, while all adults are getting a third dose,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Nadda said, “When the vaccination drive was started during the peak of the pandemic, it was the Congress and the Delhi Chief Minister who had raised doubts over the efficacy and trial results of the indegenous vaccines. And after spreading this canard, they themselves took the shots developed by our scientists.

“Today they are mum as the world has recognised the efforts of India in developing vaccines and saving precious lives during the Corona pandemic,” he said.