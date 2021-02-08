Spread the love



















BJP, Cong spar over Mukhtar Ansari



Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The politics between the Congress and the BJP over mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari appears to be getting murkier by the day.

The BJP has been accusing the Congress government in Punjab of shielding Ansari. BJP MLA Alka Rai has even written several letters to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, seeking her intervention in the matter.

The controversy has taken a new turn with Congress leader Ajay Rai now accusing the BJP government of putting his life in danger by not providing proper security cover to him as he has serious life threat from Mukhtar Ansari.

Rai is a prime witness in the murder of his brother Avadhesh Rai.

According to Rai, “I had sent a letter to chief minister for security cover as per court order as I am the prime witness in a murder case involving Mukhtar Ansari. But, despite the court order, my security cover, which was withdrawn due to unknown reasons, has not been restored.”

He said that “It seems this government is protecting mafia dons like Mukhtar and all actions being taken against them are just an eyewash.”

Rai said that the MP-MLA court had ordered SSP Varanasi to provide security cover, but no action was taken.

“In my letter to the chief minister, I had said that I am finding it difficult to pursue the case fearlessly due to the threat,” he added.

Rai, however defended the Congress and said, “BJP MLA Alka Rai is writing letters to Priyanka, but she should know Congress never backs any mafia. If BJP governments at centre and state are not able to bring Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab jail, it is their failure.”