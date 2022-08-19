BJP, Congress in confrontation mode over plans to lay siege on K’taka SP’s office



Kodagu: The ruling BJP and Congress in Karnataka are in a confrontational mode in connection with the opposition party’s plans of laying siege to the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kodagu.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that he will lead the protest on August 26 condemning an egg attack on his vehicle.

“The large-scale protest will take place on that day under my leadership. The state government has carried out the egg attack. Congress is going to come to power in the next 6-8 months. They have become desperate and planned the attack on me,” he explained.

Meanwhile, former Speaker and BJP MLA K.G Bopaiah slammed Siddaramaiah over his comments and said: “We are ready and accept the challenge. Let them (Congress) lay siege to the SP office. This autocratic attitude of Siddaramaiah is not tenable.”

“There is no police negligence as such. Let Siddaramaiah stop threatening the police department and correct his attitude,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 10 BJP workers in connection with the attack.

Hundreds of BJP workers had gathered in front of the Kushalnagar police station where the activists are being held.

The workers were released on bail later.

BJP Bopaiah, Appachu Ranjan were present at the police station during the time of release.

