BJP converted the finest area into Factory of Communalism, Need to Make Factory of Prosperity – Surjewala

BJP converted the finest area into a Factory of Communalism, Need to Make Factory of Prosperity – Surjewala

Mangaluru: “We have held a meeting of the Karavali region and all the leaders together decided, that in addition to the Prajadhawni yatra that is currently being undertaken by the Congress party leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and all others. The Congress party shall be starting a Karavali Dhawni Yatra for the coastal Karnataka region. The Yatra will start in two phases, the first phase of the Yatra will start from 5 to 10 February and the second phase of the Yatra will start from 16 Feb to 10 March. The Yatra will be covering all the 26 assembly constituencies”, said the Congress National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here, on January 25.

Addressing the media persons Surjewala said, “Congress has always been the voice of the people. The last assembly elections saw BJP win 22 out of 26 seats in this area. The last three and half years of BJP rule have deeply disappointed the people of Karnataka, including the people of the Karavali and Malnad regions. This Yatra proposes to seamlessly rebuild a fresh new positive, narrative of progress, prosperity and harmony through the special charter that we have unveiled, some of which will be added today and some on the way. A case of how the BJP used communal division to polarise this entire area is the case of Paresh Mesta. There were all kinds of scandalous allegations and finally, the CBI found zero evidence of any conspiracy. Now neither Basavaraj Bommai nor PM Modi or Nadda speaks nor will Nalin Kumar Kateel speak about it nor any BJP leader speak about Paresh Mesta. They used it to polarise the last elections and succeeded. It is a classical divide and rules policy of the BJP”.

Surjewala further said, “The corrupt BJP government and its most incompetent leading most corrupt government is Basavaraj Bommai. Despite 23 of 26 legislatures having betrayed the entire region. 95% of the promises remain unfulfilled. I will just list 4, they are the Shiradi Ghat tunnelling project connecting Hassan to Mangaluru, and that mission has vanished. Doubling the cap on diesel fuel subsidy for fishermen to 1.80 lakh litres and special Rs 135 crore funds for dredging vanishes. The setting up of Sri Narayana Guru Welfare Board vanished. The State fisheries investment board, Billava Bunts and other communities’ promises have vanished. The Congress Party has come up with the 10 points charter”.

Surjewala also said, “All want to go to Bengaluru after their studies but we have decided that Mangaluru can be Bengaluru or even better. It will be the IT and Garment hub of the country and not the state. Like Panipat is the garment hub for India and Asia, Mangaluru will be an IT hub and Garment Hub in India. The idea is to attempt to create lakhs of jobs in five years. This Yatra is led by our council leaders B K Hariprasad, R V Deshpande, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Madhu Bangarappa, U T Khader, and Abhaychandra Jain and we will spend one day in each constituency. We will cover Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Mangaluru and Kodagu. We will set a new positive narrative. One side is Hindu/Muslim and the other side is for Development. One side is a division of Samshan/Kabrasthan and another side is for the welfare of the SC/ST, the Backward class and the poor. One side is, what to eat, what to wear, ban whom and do business with whom and another side is for the development of the entire area as the biggest IT and Garment Hub in the country. So we stand dedicated and firm on our agenda of prosperity and harmony. We are therefore going with a positive agenda about how to beat unemployment and how to ensure investment and income in the coastal regions go up many folds. God has been extremely kind to us, Kerala has benefitted because they became God’s country and we who are in God’s own country or better have somehow been left behind because BJP converted the finest area into a factory of communalism. This has to become the factory of prosperity and Congress is determined”.

AICC General Secretary B K Hariprasad, Former Minister and MLA U T Khader, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, former Ministers Ramanath Rai, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Abhaychandra Jain, DK Congress President Harish Kumar, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, P V Mohan and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...