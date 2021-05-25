Spread the love



















BJP Created Fake Toolkit to Defame Congress – Ramanath Rai

Mangaluru: “The BJP created a fake toolkit to defame the Congress party. Already FIR has been filed against the BJP leaders who have created a fake Toolkit. The truth will come out and the lies of BJP will be exposed”, said former Minister Ramanath Rai during the press meet held at the Congress Bhavan here on Nay 25.

Addressing the mediapersons Ramanath Rai said, “The Local leaders of BJP should stop their propaganda using the fake toolkit. The government should stop harassing social media users for exposing the truth. When the government was criticized for using the fake toolkit by the media, media offices were targeted and raided. People all over the country are facing health issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of helping the people, the BJP government thinking of image building”, said Ramanath Rai.

Employment for Locals

Because of senior leaders like Srinivas Mallya, T A Pai, Janardhan Poojary, Oscar Fernandes, Veerappa Moily etc. we have got the Mangaluru International Airport, MRPL, NMPT etc. The Mangaluru International airport has already been privatized and we fear that the NMPT will also be sold soon. The MP of Dakshina Kannada is unable to do anything in the district, let him at least help the locals to get jobs at the Mangaluru International Airport, MRPL and NMPT.

Former Mayors Harinath, Shashidhar Hegde, Bhaskar K, KPCC Secretary Naveen D’Souza, Sadashiv Ullal, OBC district president Vishwas Das, Prakash Salian, Ganesh Poojary and others were also present.

