BJP expels 3 Delhi councillors on charges of corruption



New Delhi: Taking strict action against complaints of corruption in BJP ruled municipal corporations, Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta expelled three councillors from the party for six years, saying that some more will face the music in future if found guilty of financial irregularities.

Gupta told IANS that there will be zero tolerance against corruption and more councillors will face the music for their involvement in corrupt practices. “In coming weeks, strict action will be taken against more councillors and municipal officials,” Gupta said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had expelled three councillors — Rajni Babloo Pandey (New Ashok Nagar) and Puja Madaan (Mukherjee Nagar) and Sanjay Thakur (Said-ul-Ajaib) from the party for six years.

In August last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that the brother-in-law of ruling BJP’s councillor of New Ashok Nagar, Rajni Pandey extorted money from people constructing their houses in the area.

Earlier this year, AAP had further alleged that Sanjay Thakur is in nexus with builders and forcibly asks for money from others.

A saffron party leader said that the BJP state leadership has received several complaints against Puja Madaan.

Gupta said that despite repeated warnings these councillors failed to mend their ways which forces him to take action. “After complaints were received against them, we got it cross checked and verified from our sources. We also warned them to correct their corrupt behaviour but they did not follow the instructions. They are expelled from the party for six years with immediate effect,” Gupta said.

Gupta explained that the BJP works on a zero tolerance policy and corruption won’t be tolerated at any cost. “All councillors should do public service with sincerity and honesty. If there is any laxity on this account or any corruption is detected, strict action will be taken,” Gupta warned.

