‘BJP Failed to Follow Protocol at Smart City Projects Inaugurations’- KPCC Spokesperson AC Vinayaraj

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at DK Congress Office, KPCC spokesperson AC Vinayaraj said “The protocol was violated during the inaugural ceremony of Smart City works, which was attended by elected representatives of the BJP on Sunday. 26 February. Even they forgot to invite MLC Manjunath Bhandary who is representing the local bodies from the undivided Dakshina Kannada and also they did not invite U T Khader, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Thus BJP once has proved that it does not believe in democracy and the Constitution”.

Vinayaraj further said, “In a democracy, opposition and the ruling party should go hand-in-hand for development. However, the BJP does not believe in the concept of opposition. It should be noted that the development projects worth Rs 67 crore were sanctioned by UT Khader during his tenure as the minister for urban development, including Rs 12 Crore for Kadri Park development, Rs 21 crore for the Kabaddi and tennis court, Rs 24.5 crore for the international standard swimming pool, Rs 9 crore for the pavilion of Mangala stadium- and now MLA Vedavyas Kamath is taking credit for that“.

“Also the Jalasiri water project was initiated during the coalition governments in 2016, and also the work on the development of Kadri and Kankanady markets was taken up during the Congress rule. A majority of the ongoing projects in the City were undertaken during the Congress tenure. And despite that, the BJP deliberately avoided UT Khader for the inaugural ceremony fearing that the truth would come out. I challenge Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to come for a discussion on development projects for the city-sanctioned by the BJP government. Let them issue a White Paper on the projects they have sanctioned” added Vinayaraj.

The BJP government has failed to take up most of the projects sanctioned under the Smart City Mission.BJP still believes it can win elections in the name of love jihad, Hindutva and communal murders, but that will never happen. This time the Voters will teach them a lesson, in the forthcoming elections” challenged Vinayaraj.

