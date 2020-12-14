Spread the love



















BJP fooling farmers of Bihar: RJD



Patna: Amid the ongoing farmer agitation, the RJD has claimed that BJP leaders have declared farmers as “terrorists” and now they are involving in deceiving the farmers by organising ‘Chaupals’ or farmer meetings in Bihar.

The RJD said the farmers of Bihar will not deceived by the BJP.

The party reacted a day after Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal participated in a farmers’ ‘Chaupal’ in Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district.

“NDA leaders are making false claims on farmers of Bihar. They are facing the ire of farmers in other states due to their fake promises during their 15-year tenure in Bihar,” said Chitranjan Gagan, RJD Bihar spokesperson.

“The resentment of farmers surfaced in the recent Bihar election where JDU could not manage to open its account in 15 districts known as ‘Dhan ka Katora’ or food bowl in Bihar. Its alliance partner BJP was also wiped out in 10 districts,” Gagan claimed.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar always pointed to abolishing of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in 2006 from Bihar as his achievement. Why did he not point out the condition of farmers in Bihar? At present, the average annual farmer income in Bihar is Rs 42,684 which is the last stage while national annual income of farmers is Rs 77,124,” he said.

“In Bihar, there is provision of purchase of paddy and wheat through Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS) but the process is so lengthy that farmers avoid going to PACS and the latter do not want to buy paddy and wheat directly from farmers. As a result, farmers have to sell their produce at low prices to middlemen,” he said.