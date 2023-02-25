BJP fuelling fire of fear: Sonia

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of fuelling the fire of fear among the people of the country.



Raipur: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of fuelling the fire of fear among the people of the country.

She was speaking on the second day of the three-day plenary session of the party.

This is an extremely challenging time for the Congress as the Modi government has captured and subverted every institution, Gandhi said.

She alleged, “The BJP is stoking fear and has viciously targeted minorities, Dalits, tribals, women and the deprived section of society”.

Terming it a “crucial” time for the party to contribute towards the country, she said, “We must tackle the BJP regime with vigour, reach out to people and convey our message with clarity.”

She asked the Congress workers to work for the people as a vehicle of equality, liberty and fraternity.

Like this: Like Loading...