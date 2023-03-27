BJP functionary Senthil Kumar hacked to death in Puducherry

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary, Senthil Kumar, has been hacked to death at Villianur in Puducherry by some unknown assailants following which the police have constituted four special teams to nab the killers, the police said on Monday.

Puducherry: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary, Senthil Kumar, has been hacked to death at Villianur in Puducherry by some unknown assailants following which the police have constituted four special teams to nab the killers, the police said on Monday.

Senthil Kumar was close to BJP leader and Puducherry Home Minister, A. Namassivayam.

The police said that the incident took place at around 9 p.m. on Sunday when the BJP functionary was waiting near a tea stall.

Police said that a group of assailants who reached the spot on seven motorcycles hacked Senthil Kumar to death.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants also hurled two country bombs at Senthil Kumar, following which smoke engulfed the area and they hacked him to death.

The gruesome murder occurred near a bakery adjacent to Kannaki Government High School.

Tension prevailed in Villianur area with a large number of BJP supporters reaching the spot of crime.

A heavy contingent of police is camping in the area.

Senthil Kumar was also into real estate and many other businesses apart from looking after the BJP’s party-related matters in Mangalam constituency.

A senior police officer said that real estate-related rivalry is suspected to be the motive behind the murder.

Meanwhile, the opposition DMK raised the issue in the Assembly and demanded immediate action against the local inspector.

Opposition leader R. Siva said that the police had failed to act even after Senthil Kumar had lodged a complaint earlier claiming threats to his life.

The Opposition leader also said that the killing of a ruling party functionary in public was “a clear understanding of the prevailing law and order situation in the union territory of Puducherry”.

While police said that four teams are constituted to nab the culprits, some reports suggested that the assailants are planning to surrender in a Tiruchi court.

Like this: Like Loading...