BJP govts creating disturbance on border issue: K’taka Congress

Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar stated on Thursday that the Karnataka and Maharashtra BJP governments are trying to create a disturbance with the border row.



Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar stated on Thursday that the Karnataka and Maharashtra BJP governments are trying to create a disturbance with the border row.

Shivakumar said that what the ruling BJP in Karnataka is doing is not right. What they (Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena government) is doing is also not right.

There is absolutely no advantage to the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the border dispute between the two states, he said.

Amit Shah had held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka and given a set of recommendations for both the states to maintain peace and law and order in the border region.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that Amit Shah had directed both the CMs not to issue provocative statements and disrupt normal life. The issue is coming before the Supreme Court in January and the question of its maintainability will also be taken up, he added.

The Congress had attacked the ruling BJP earlier also for creating the border rift between Karnataka and Maharashtra to divert attention from its failures in Karnataka.

Shivakumar earlier stated that there were attempts to disrupt the peace in the state during the assembly elections to be held in three months.

“Bommai is making it a big issue to hide slurs on the ruling BJP in the state. There is a conspiracy behind this,” Shivakumar had charged.

The border dispute has been resolved already. “The region within our borders is ours, the area lying in their territory is theirs. Whoever is on our side are our people,” he had stated.