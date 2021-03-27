Spread the love



















BJP has acceded defeat in Assam, claims Kharge



Guwahati: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, claimed on Saturday that the BJP has acceded defeat in Assam and throughout the campaign, the ruling party tried to evade questions related to its performance in the last five years.

Addressing the media here, Kharge said that with the first phase of polling underway in Assam, clear signs of a landslide victory for the Congress are emerging from all parts of the state.

“The Congress has gone to the people with a vow to fulfil its ‘five guarantees’ which will be a gamechanger for the future of Assam and its people. We have received an overwhelming response from the people across all ages and geographies towards the vision and the will power that we have presented,” the Congress leader said.

Kharge was accompanied by Rajya Sabha members Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque.

He said that the BJP has denied tickets to 18 per cent of its sitting MLAs (11 out of 60 MLAs) “to erase the wounds of unfulfilled promises from the minds of the people”.

“The BJP and its allies have already sensed a massive defeat in the elections due to the people reposing their faith and hope on the five guarantees promised by the Congress. In a desperate bid, as per news reports, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), a BJP ally, has promised that surrendered cadres of militant outfits would be provided jobs in the Army and paramilitary forces according to their ranks. Can a political party promise jobs in the defense forces,” the veteran leader asked.

The first phase of polling in 47 constituencies in Assam will decide the fate of 264 candidates. The other two phases will be held on April 1 (39 seats) and April 6 (40 seats). The results will be declared on May 2.