BJP has emerged as party of poor, Dalits and backwards: Nadda



New Delhi: BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Wednesday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has now become a party of the poor, Dalits and backwards who did not have a voice so far.

Nadda was participating in a ‘Shobha Yatra’ here on the occasion of the party’s 42nd foundation day.

On the party’s journey in the last four decades, Nadda said that there was a time when BJP had just two MPs in Parliament and the opposition parties used to make fun saying “hum do humare do” but today it has emerged as the largest party in the world.

“Today, we have crossed the 100-mark in the Rajya Sabha. Congress does not have a single MP from North East. The BJP has government in 12 states, while the NDA has government in 18 states,” the BJP chief said.

He noted that any election whether it is Lok Sabha, states or municipal, the BJP is winning and that everybody together has to take it forward.

There are several family parties and only BJP could give a befitting reply to them, he said.

“Even rivals know that the BJP is a nationalist party which does not compromise on national interest.”

Remembering the workers who put their heart and soul into the party’s growth, he said today is a day to remember the party karyakartas who gave their everything without expecting anything in return.

Nadda, who participated in around one kilometre yatra, was joined by Delhi BJP leaders and workers. Earlier, he hoisted a party flag at the national headquarters.