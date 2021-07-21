Spread the love



















BJP High command will take decision on change of leadership in K’taka: Kota Srinivas Poojary

Davanagere: Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday said that BJP high command would take a call on change of leadership in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons, he said state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP national president J P Nadda would take suitable steps in this regard.

When questioned on Congress leaders’ demand for continuation of B S Yediyurappa as chief

minister, he said their statements can never become guidelines for BJP.

‘On religious leaders’ open support to the chief minister, he said each citizen has a right to do it in a democratic set up. But the party leadership would take a call on it, he added

