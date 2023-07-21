BJP-JD (S) have not joined hands: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo, H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday clarified that the BJP and his party have not joined hands and added that it was wrong to assume that the two parties had forged an alliance.

Addressing a private function here on Thursday night, Deve Gowda maintained that the BJP had taken up the issue raised by his son and former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“In Channapatna, Kumaraswamy condemned the deputation of IAS officers to welcome the politicians. Later he had also tweeted about it. The BJP had protested against the issue as well. But that does mean the BJP and JD (S) are together. Lets not create the story of a merger at this point. The BJP has more legislators and it can’t be neglected. Because the BJP took over the fight after the tweet by Kumaraswamy, he joined the protest. Please do not create any further links of the BJP with him (Kumaraswamy),” the JD(S) supremo added.

Deve Gowda’s clarification comes amid rumours of a tie up between the two parties, with rumours also spreading of Kumaraswamy becoming the Leader of Opposition.

Following the defeat in the May Assembly polls, the BJP is yet to appoint a Leader of Opposition as well as a party president in Karnataka.

According to sources, the BJP is willing to forge ties with JD (S) but not willing to give its reins to Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy had supported the BJP in its protest against the state’s ruling Congress government, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a complaint over the deputation of IAS officers to private political events as well as the suspension of 10 MLAs of the saffron party from the ongoing Assembly session.

