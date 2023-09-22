BJP-JD(S) alliance in K’taka official, Bommai calls it game changer

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The BJP and JD(S) alliance was made official on Friday by former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy in the national capital.

Kumaraswamy made the announcement following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda.

Addressing reporters after the meeting at Shah’s residence, Kumaraswamy said that discussion on seat sharing will be held on an auspicious day after the Dasara festival.

“The important talks took place cordially and in mutual trust with the Home Minister and BJP President. The alliance will usher a change in state politics,” he said.

“I am happy with the discussions on the alliance. Everything will go smoothly in the future. I have repeatedly maintained that seat sharing is not important, and I will stick to my statement. I have stressed on winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka,” he added.

At the meeting in Delhi, it was agreed upon holding a meeting of state BJP leaders in Delhi and later, holding a meeting of leaders of both the parties to ensure harmony, Kumaraswamy said.

“All the decisions will be made after the Dasara festival. The interests of the state and a long-term alliance were the key subjects on which discussions were held. I also discussed the Cauvery water dispute and the drought situation in Karnataka with the BJP leaders,” Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader also declared that he would support the bandh opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in Mandya district.

“I will join the protesters in Mandya on Saturday. Will reach the spot directly after landing at the Bengaluru International Airport. It is my duty to stand with the people,” he said.

Welcoming the alliance, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The meeting of Kumaraswamy with our leader Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda was successful. I welcome JD(S) into the NDA fold. It is a political game-changer for Karnataka.

“This cursed government has failed the people for the last four months after coming to power in Karnataka. The people wanted the two parties (BJP and JD-S) to come together. The two parties will now launch the fight unitedly. The party high command will take everyone into confidence.”

