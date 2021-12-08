BJP Kisan Morcha chief urge farmer organisations to leave ‘dogma’, end agitation



New Delhi: National President of BJP Kisan Morcha and Lok Sabha MP from Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Rajkumar Chahar has appealed to the farmer organisations to leave the “dogma” and return to their respective homes by ending the agitation.

Talking to IANS, Chahar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took back the farm laws with a “big heart” and these organisations had their own slogan that “Bill wapsi nahi, ghar wapsi nahi”, and now when these bills are repealed, they should leave the “dogma” and end the agitation by returning back to their homes.

He said that the government is also forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and is also considering their other demands.

Describing the continuation of the agitation as “politically motivated”, the BJP MP said that it seems to be proving true that the opposition parties and these farmer organisations are “doing politics” on the issues of farmers.

Targeting the former Congress president, Chahar said that the whole country has understood the “intention” of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul wants to “spread anarchy” in the country, wants to do politics in the name of farmers, he said adding that the Congress has been in power in the country for a long time but then they “neither talked about MSP nor thought of farmers”.