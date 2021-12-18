BJP Kisan Morcha national executive meet on Dec 19

New Delhi: With an aim to discuss the changing political situation after the repeal of the three farm laws, the BJP Kisan Morcha will hold its national executive meet on December 19 in Gurugram.

Earlier, the BJP Kisan Morcha national executive meeting on October 30 in the national capital but postponed due to the scheduled party national executive meet on November 7.

The inaugural session of BJP Kisan Morcha executive meet will be addressed by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and party chief JP Nadda will deliver the valedictory address.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will be also present in the meet. The meeting will be presided by BJP’s Kisan morcha national president and MP Rajkumar Chahar.

The meeting is crucial with eyes on next year’s assembly polls in five states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Election will be held in February-March next year.

The meeting also held importance after repeal of three farms laws and end of year long protest by farmers at border of national capital.

The farmers in western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have been protesting since last one year against the three new farm laws passed by the BJP government at the Centre.

Earlier this month, they ended the protest after the government accepted their demand and also both the houses of parliament passed a bill repealing all the three farm laws.

“In the meeting, plans to reach out to farmers in the poll bound states will be discussed and the changed situation after repeal of three farm laws,” a party functionary said.

Another party leader said that plans to explain to people how farmers have benefited in the last seven years of the Narendra Modi government will also be discussed.

“Modi government is working continuously for doubling the farmers income,” he said.