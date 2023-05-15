BJP leader blames Nitish govt for chaos at Baba Bageshwar event in Patna

After the cancelation of ‘Divya Darbar’ of Baba Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri on Monday, BJP MP from Patliputra Ram Kripal Yadav blamed the district administration for not providing adequate security at the venue in Patna’s Naubatpur locality to conduct his ‘Hanumant Katha’ programme.



The religious preacher’s programme on Sunday witnessed chaos after lakhs of people descended at the venue to listen to him.

“Baba Bageshwar came here for the welfare of Bihar but the crowd came in such a large number that they became uncontrollable. This was the reason why he had cancelled the Divya Darbar on Monday at the event venue. The organizers of the event have expected certain numbers of devotees but I felt that they will assemble here much more than their expectation. The district administration, despite watching the crowd turnout in large numbers, has not deployed adequate police force and a duty magistrate at the venue,” Yadav said.

Over 10 lakh followers of Baba Bageshwar turned out at the venue on Sunday. As the footfall was very high, dust also spread there leading to a large number of people facing breathing problems. The temperature of Patna was over 42 degree Celsius and many of the followers also felt sick because of the excessive heat.

Meanwhile, Baba Bageshwar Bihar foundation denied levelling charges against the district administration for failing to provide adequate security arrangements at the venue.

“As the people turned out in large numbers, we cancelled the Divya Darbar scheduled for Monday. We are not blaming district administration. They have provided good support. It has a limitation,” said Raj Shekher, a member of Baba Bageshwar Bihar foundation.

“The Hanumant Katha will take place on Monday,” Raj Shekher said.

