BJP leader garlands banner with image of V D Savarkar, Youth Wing attempts to Geherao Dist Congress office

Udupi: BJP added fuel to the already existing banner controversy with a party unit led by BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna garlanding the banner carrying the images of V D Savarkar and Subhash Chandra Bose and planting saffron flags on either side of the banner at Brahmagiri circle here on August 17.

Speaking to media persons Suvarna alleged that the PFI and SDPI have intensified anti-national activities post-Independence Day celebrations in the state. ‘The factions are trying to disrupt peace in the society. Both are trying to establish their identity. They have already spoiled the harmony and are destroying public assets,’ he alleged.

He said ‘It makes no sense speaking about them. The Congress is trying to portray fake nationalism.’

Suvarna said that the statue of Savarkar will be readied and installed shortly in the district which would be a befitting reply to all those who oppose him.

The police removed the saffron flags put up on either side of the banner as no permission was taken for the same.

The banner was mounted on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on Sunday at the circle after availing permission from the CMC.

Soon after Yashpal’s programme the Udupi district BJP Youth wing team led by president Vikayath Shetty visited Brahmagiri Circle and garlanded the banner.

Suddenly the youth wing activists marched to the District Congress office and attempted to Gehro the office. The Police personnel stopped them from entering the congress office.

Speaking to media persons Vikayth Shetty District BJP youth wing said, “The congress party is involved with PFI, SDPI and other anti-national elements. The BJP Youth will plant the Photos of V D Savarkar in every village if anyone has the guts then remove them. The police department should register a Sedition case against those who have asked to remove the banners, he said.

